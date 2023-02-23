Anushka Sharma, brother Karnesh wish Triptii Dimri on her birthday: ‘Pictures don’t do justice to torture behind them’

Triptii Dimri, who was appreciated for her performances such as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala, celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday. The actor is rumoured to be dating Anushka Sharma’s brother and producer Karnesh Ssharma. He wrote a special birthday post for her and also shared their unseen photos.

Karnesh took to his Instagram account to post a collage of their pictures. The duo is seen posing together in most, with one of the photos featuring them on a bike. While she is seen clicking a selfie, Karnesh has a hilarious expression on his face. Another picture shows Triptii pulling Karnesh’s cheek.

Karnesh wrote, “Happy birthday @tripti_dimri Pictures don’t do justice to torture behind them May you continue it forever.” Triptii re-shared the story and wrote, “Wellll…I haven’t even started yet,” along with kissing face emojis, and a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma shared Triptii on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday Tripti! Wishing you love and light always.”

Rumours that Karnesh and Triptii are in a relationship began after a romantic picture of the two from the New Year 2023 celebrations made it to the social media. The picture showed Triptii hugging Karnesh as he kissed her on the cheek. While the photo was originally shared by Saurabh Malhotra who is an associate producer at Karnesh’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz, Triptii later reposted it.

See birthday wishes for Triptii Dimri:

Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is planned to hit theatres on August 25, 2023.