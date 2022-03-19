Anushka Sharma bows out from production house Clean Slate Filmz, hands over reins to her brother

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma has decided to step down from Clean Slate Filmz, the production company she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma back in 2013. She shared a statement on her social media handles to make the announcement, saying she is now going to dedicate her time to her “first love” — acting.

Clean Slate Filmz has bankrolled web series and movie projects like Paatal Lok, NH10, Phillauri, Pari, and Bulbbul. These projects have been well received and have been said to have mass appeal as well as substance. Anushka said in the statement that she and her brother were novices in the field of production but wanted to carve their own path through “clutter-breaking content.”

She added she is “deeply proud” with their journey and said her aim with the company was to change the “narrative of what commercial projects should be like.”

The full statement read. “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all! Anushka.”

Clean Slate Filmz’ next projects include a drama series called Mai, Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Express (starring Anushka herself), and a film titled Qala, which will mark the debut of late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

Anushka’s decision comes close on the heels of another major decision at Clean Slate Filmz. Recently, the company had announced a female-centric OTT platform. “When the voices of women are heard it teaches us new perspectives which, as an audience and filmmaker, are just as compelling and interesting. It’s stereotypical when I hear people say women’s stories are just about oppression or fall into the romantic comedy genre. Female first content is in fact extremely exciting and eclectic,” Ssharma had said a statement earlier this month.