scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Anushka Sharma’s birthday surprise for Virat Kohli gets spoiled in this cute video, watch

Anushka Sharma shared her recent ad with husband Virat Kohli on Instagram, where her sweet birthday surprise is ruined because of faulty furniture.

anushka sharma, virat kohliAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new ad has left fans gushing.

A day after husband Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shared a cute video of how her surprise for him got spoiled. However, the video is not from their real life but a commercial they shot with an interior brand.

In the video, Anushka tip-toes towards the kitchen as Virat, dressed as a sardar, is fast asleep. As she takes out a cake from the fridge, she tries to open the drawer to presumably pick up a knife. With the drawer stuck, she pulls it hard, only to fall back with the cake dropping on the ground. An alert Virat then wakes up; she shows him the birthday card with a sorrowful expression.

“I always used to think throwing surprises is a cakewalk.. Until these faulty interiors ruined my big surprise! Don’t let poor-quality fittings take a toll on your special days!” she captioned the post.

Also Read |On Virat Kohli’s birthday, his and Anushka Sharma’s 5 romantic statements: ‘We live each day loving one another’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

Fans could not stop lauding the couple and their cute camaraderie. “This cute video made my whole freaking day,” a fan wrote, while another added, “Happy birthday King K, U both look amazing together.”

Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup, celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday. In her birthday post for her husband, Anushka shared a picture of him where he is standing in a park wearing a hat and is holding his slippers in his hand. With those big glasses, he looks goofily into the camera. Another photo has him holding their daughter Vamika in his arms while relaxing in a park. Anushka hid Vamika’s face with a heart emoji.

Also Read |Angry Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pen notes as fan shares video of his hotel room: ‘Absolute disgrace, violation of a human being’

Along with the pictures, the actor penned a lovely note which read, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli.” Virat Kohli reacted to Anushka’s post with a laughing emoji and two heart emojis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

Anushka and Virat have been together for many years. They got married in December 2017 and were blessed with a baby girl in 2021.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 12:55:42 pm
Next Story

Air quality in Delhi improves further, AQI dips to 345 on Sunday morning

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement