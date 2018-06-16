Anushka Sharma berates people for throwing plastic garbage on the road

Anushka Sharma minced no words when she scolded people for littering. Anushka Sharma minced no words when she scolded people for littering.

Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a video of his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma scolding people sitting in another car for throwing plastic garbage on the road. It appears Virat is the one who is recording the video. “Why are you throwing garbage on the road?” asked Anushka. The man, sitting in the back of the car, looked perplexed and simply repeated the question. “Yes, why are you throwing plastic on the road?” Anushka asked again.

“Please be careful, you can’t just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin,” continued Anushka.

Virat captioned the video, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for more than three years, seem to have common values and not just a deep love for each other.

While other synthetic materials we have built for our convenience are harmful to the environment, plastic takes the cake. It takes thousands of years to decompose. And that includes the plastic bags we use in our daily life. Despite plastic being banned in most of the states in India by law, this law too is poorly implemented and due to its light-weight and incredibly high strength per gram, plastic is used extensively.

While some unkind people will say that Virat and Anushka are doing this to gain attention, it helps when celebrities endorse a good cause, whatever their motive. Perhaps this short video would shame some offenders and raise awareness about the use of plastic.

