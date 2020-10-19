Anushka Sharma basks in sun’s glory in latest photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohl are set to become parents for the first time. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has been treating fans to adorable pictures from her journey to parenthood, on Monday posted a couple of sun-kissed photos of herself, sporting a visible baby bump.

Anushka took to Instagram to share the photos. She captioned them, “Pocketful of sunshine.” The Paatal Lok producer wore a peach and white jumpsuit as she posed for the pictures.

View this post on Instagram Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 18, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

The actor-producer is currently in Dubai to support husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challenger Bangalore in the on-going Indian Premier League.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of himself and wife Anushka Sharma. The photo was clicked by his team member and South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🌅 pic credit – @abdevilliers17 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 18, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy in August. The couple, who tied the knot three years ago in a private ceremony in Italy, is set to welcome the baby in January 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd