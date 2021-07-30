Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty turn paparazzi as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul pose with the boys

The Indian cricket team has been in the UK for a while now and it is time for the cricketers and their families to spend some quality time together as the the next match is still a few days away. Cricketer KL Rahul recently took to Instagram to share a photo posing with Virat Kohli and his team buddies, and also shared a photo as to how their partners Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma made that moment happen.

The first photo from KL Rahul has him posing with Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal as if they are on the cover of a magazine. He shared the photo with the caption, “Swipe right ….” Upon swiping right, you see Athiya, Anushka and the other partners of the cricketers as they all are concentrating to get just the right shot. Other trying to get the photos right include Umesh Yadav’s wife Tanya Wadhwa and Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh. He also tagged BCCI media team member and Mayank Agarwal’s wife Aashita Sood in the post.

Athiya is at the helm of shooting the photograph and it looks like she has been honing her photography skills pretty well. Just a few days ago, Anushka had shared a bunch of clicks of Instagram and credited Athiya for the same.

Athiya left a heart emoji in the comments as Anushka shared the clicks.

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be dating for a few years now but neither of them have said anything about it yet. The two are often spotted on each other’s social media and often leave loving captions while sharing each other’s photos.

Team India is currently in England for a five-match Test Series with England.