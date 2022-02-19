Anushka Sharma applauds man who was called ‘mad’ for helping injured dog: ‘Pagal toh vo hain jo…’

An ardent animal lover and an advocate for animal rights, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently shared a viral video of a man taking care of an injured dog, and being called ‘pagal (mad)’ for doing so.

In the video, a man is holding a dog in his arms. He is arguing with another man, who calls him mad for being so concerned about the animal. He says, “Main pagal hun, tumhe main pagal dikhaayi de raha hun, unbolte pashu ki seva karni chahiye humesha (Do I look like a madman to you? One should always serve helpless creatures).”

Resharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Pagal toh vo hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh..(Mad are those who don’t understand humanity, you on the other hand…).” She added a clapping hands emoji as she appreciated the man for his gesture.

Anushka has often spoken for animal welfare and animal rights. She had started a campaign #JusticeForAnimals in 2019 to demand stricter laws, harsher punishment against animal cruelty and also the amendment of the Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Inspired by Anushka’s passion for animals, her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had also started an organisation that takes care of stray animals.

The celebrity couple recently also announced that they have given up meat and have been following a plant-based diet for quite some time now. They said they took the decision not only because they are animal lovers but also because they want to decrease their carbon footprint.

Professionally, Anushka has started training for her role of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami — the former Indian women’s cricket captain — for the film Chakda Xpress. The film will be released on Netflix.