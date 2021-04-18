After Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher mourns Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory’s demise: ‘Deep sense of loss’

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to post condolence on the demise of Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders fame actor Helen McCrory. Sharing two photos of the late actor, Anupam Kher tweeted, “All deaths are saddening & tragic. But there are times when you feel a deep sense of loss with someone leaving this world even when you don’t know the person. #HelenMcRory was one such actress. Great in #HarryPotter films & electrifying in #PeakyBlinders. RIP. @lewis_damian.”

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had also mourned her loss. She shared a picture of Helen and wrote, “Helen McCrory, may you always rest in peace, gleaming in your brilliance.” The news of Helen McCrory’s death was shared by her husband, Damien Lewis, on Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Lewis said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.” McCrory and Lewis, star of the TV series Homeland and Billions, married in 2007 and hved two children.

Helen McCrory was one of Britain’s most respected actors, making her mark by playing a succession of formidable and sometimes fearsome women.