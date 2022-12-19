scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma pens angry post as brand features her in campaign without permission: ‘Not your brand ambassador…’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is upset after clothing brand Puma India featured the actor in one of their social media ads without taking her permission first.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma shared the post on her social media. (Photo: Anushka/Instagram)

Actor Anushka Sharma is not very happy with athleisure brand Puma India’s social media post. The company’s Instagram handle shared a post featuring multiple images where Anushka can be seen dressed in their clothing.

However, the actor has asked Puma India to take down their post since they did not take her permission prior to sharing it on their page. Anushka took to her Instagram story and shared the post featuring herself, writing, “Hey Puma India, I am sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your brand ambassador. Please take it down,” she concluded her post with two angry emojis.

 

anushka sharma (Photo: Anushka/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan happens to be the clothing brand’s Indian ambassador, and is often seen promoting their products on her social media page.

As soon as Anushka shared her angry post on social media, her fans took to Puma’s post and bombarded it with comments in support of their favourite star. One user wrote, “Damn Puma,” as another commented with, “You should have taken permission.” Yet another comment read, “Take it down, Puma.”

Also Read |When Virat Kohli squashed rumors about Anushka Sharma receiving flying preferences, attending team meetings: 'It's not in her nature to do…'

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback to acting sometime next year with the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the cricketer’s life. The film will premiere on Netflix. It has been helmed by Prosit Roy and also stars Atul Sharma and Sammy Jonas Heaney in pivotal roles. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 box office failure Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 06:24:36 pm
