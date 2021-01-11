Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome a baby girl

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat shared the news on social media.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Virushka, as their fans address them fondly, announced in August 2020 that they are adding another member to the family. In identical tweets, they had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️.”

Ever since the announcement, Anushka Sharma has been sharing her thoughts about this new journey in life. She had shared a photo flaunting her baby bump and wrote, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

In an interview with Vogue, Anushka said how she only ate toast and crackers during her first trimester. “I was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months. So, when it ended, I wanted to eat vada pao and bhel puri, but that didn’t last long either. So, no real cravings,” she shared.

Further, the actor mentioned how she and her husband Virat do not want to “raise a child in the public eye”. She said, “We don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”

Virat Kohli, who was on tour with the national team in Australia, returned to India after the first Test, as BCCI granted him paternity leave upon request. He has been by the side of his wife Anushka Sharma since then.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The wedding saw only family and close friends in attendance. The couple hosted two wedding receptions in India, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently produced Amazon Prime Video original web series Pataal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul under her production house Clean Slate Films. She was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.