Anushka Sharma twins in blue with ‘cute boy’ Virat Kohli, says she always wanted to start a band

August 4, 2022 3:39:32 pm
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared photos with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, where both of them were seen twinning in blue. The couple seemed full of energy and struck poses for the camera.
Anushka captioned the photo, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy.”
The duo sported blue jackets with white T-shirts and white sneakers. While Anushka opted for light blue jeans, Virat was wearing a pair of black jeans.
Anushka and Virat recently returned from their trip abroad, which included visits to Paris and London. Anushka had kept fans updated with her travels, and shared fun photos of croissants and plush hotel rooms.
Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka will star in the sports-drama Chakda Express, where she will portray the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. This would be Anushka’s appearance on the big screen after over five years.
Talking about the film Anushka had told Mid-day, “A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments. It is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements. It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition.”
Anushka is expected to fly to Leeds soon for training Earlier, the actor shared glimpses from the table read session with the entire cast. In May, she shared a selfie on Instagram to express how she regrets not having played cricket while growing up. Anushka had written , “Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota, toh aaj aisi haalat na hoti. (I wish I had played cricket while growing up. Today, I wouldn’t have struggled so much).”
