Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli served legal notice by man shamed for littering

A post, which showed Anushka Sharma scolding Arhhan Singh for throwing plastic out of his car's window, was shared online by Virat Kohli and it quickly went viral.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2018 7:21:29 am
anushka sharma virat kohli Arhhan Singh sent the the legal notice to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Saturday.
Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been served a legal notice by Arhhan Singh, who was earlier scolded by the Bollywood actor for littering in public. A post, which showed Anushka scolding Arhhan for throwing plastic out of his car’s window, was shared online by Virat and it quickly went viral.

Arhhan sent the legal notice to Anushka and Virat on Saturday for shaming him on social media.

“Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now. As in all fairness I should await their response,” Arhhan said.

Anushka Sharma’s official spokesperson told indianexpress.com that their legal team is looking into this matter.

Congress party leader Sanjay Jha took to Twitter on Saturday and questioned Virat and Anushka over their stance.

“Celebrities don’t need to promote themselves when supposedly attempting a good thing. How much publicity do you want, guys?” Jha tweeted.

“Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Don’t throw garbage on the road. Please be careful,” Anushka said in the video.

The video received mixed reactions from fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter.

While some people applauded the actor for giving a ‘piece of mind to these idiots’, many, however, stated the couple’s main motive was to just put the video out on social media.

(With inputs from ANI)

