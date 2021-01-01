Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ring in 2021 with friends

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli rang in the New Year with close friends. In a click shared by Virat, one can see Hardik Pandya-Nataša Stanković, Shiv Pandit-Ameira Punvani and others dining together.

Virat and Anushka are currently expecting their first child. The Indian skipper also posted a picture of himself and Anushka, and captioned the clicks, “Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021”

Actor-model Nataša Stanković also took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself and husband Hardik Pandya from the same dinner. She wrote with the photo, “Happy New Year ❤️ #2021 #grateful @hardikpandya93”

Anushka Sharma shared the first pictures from her 2021 on Instagram. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma shared the first pictures from her 2021 on Instagram. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma on Friday took to her Instagram stories and wished her fans on new year. In one of the pictures, the actor revealed that she is “starting new year on high – sugar high.”