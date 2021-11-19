scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pen emotional posts after AB de Villiers’ retirement, call him ‘one of the greatest men and cricketers’

Anushka Sharma, who is married to cricket star Virat Kohli, shared a note on AB de Villiers' retirement and called it “heartbreaking.”

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 19, 2021 6:21:25 pm
Actor Anushka Sharma expressed her sadness as South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers announced his retirement at the age of 37. Anushka, who is married to cricket star Virat Kohli, called de Villiers’ retirement ‘heartbreaking’, in an Instagram note.

Anushka posted a picture of AB de Villers on her Instagram story and wrote, “One of the greatest men and cricketers I’ve had the privilege of knowing and watching. Wishing you, Danielle and the kids the very best in life always. You guys deserve everything beautiful and so much more, this is truly heartbreaking [broken heart emoji].”

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, who played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 matches, announced his retirement on Twitter. He wrote, “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.”

He added, “That’s the reality I must accept – and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.”

Virat Kohli also penned an emotional post on the news of his retirement. “To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I’ve met, you can be very proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be,” he wrote. He further added, “This hurts my heart but I know you’ve made the best decision for yourself and your family like you’ve always done. [Broken heart emoji] love you @ABdeVilliers17.”

AB de Villiers replied to Virat’s tweet by saying, “I love you too my brother.”

