Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli name their daughter Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have revealed the name of their first child. The couple has named their daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, “”We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy 🤗”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” read the note posted on social media by the Indian skipper.

As soon as Kohli shared the news, congratulatory messages flooded social media. From Priyanka Chopra to Saina Nehwal, celebrities expressed their joy and showered Virushka’s little one with blessings.

Vamika is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s first child. The two tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy.