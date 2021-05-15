Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raise over Rs 11 crore for Covid relief, says ‘let us continue doing our bit to protect each other’

May 15, 2021 9:23:52 am
On May 7, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced a fundraiser to help India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the power couple took to their social media platforms to share that their fundraiser has come to an end.
Anushka and Virat thanked fans as they raised money to help India during the devastating second wave of Covid-19. They have surpassed their target by raising over Rs 11 crore, and the funds will go to ACT Grants, a Covid-19 relief organisation.
In a video posted on Instagram, Anushka and Virat said, “Hello everyone. We thank you for your invaluable contribution. Our Ketto campaign has now come to an end. We have surpassed our target. Thanks to you, all the funds will be going to ACT Grants who are working tirelessly for Covid relief in our country. Your contribution will help our country fight the pandemic, and it wouldn’t be possible without your support.”
The two also urged people to continue taking precautions and get vaccinated as soon as possible. They said, “Let us continue doing our bit to protect each other — wear a mask, sanitise regularly, follow social distancing and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Jai Hind!”
