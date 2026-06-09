Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave fan overjoyed with handwritten notes, see here

Photos of actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's thoughtful gesture for a fan has gone viral on social media.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJun 9, 2026 04:03 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make a fans dayVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's special gesture for a fan. (Photos; Virushka Fanpage/Instagram)
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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to reciprocate fans’ love. Recently, the couple was spotted in Ahmedabad, where they not only posed for photographs with a fan but also gifted her handwritten notes. The pictures have since surfaced on social media, with many praising the couple’s thoughtful gesture.

Virat Anushka’s sweet gesture for fans

A fan took her Instagram handle to share photos of herself with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The fan also posted images of the handwritten notes she received from the couple. “To Ashi, thank you for all the help. Best wishes from us,” the note read.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram after RCB’s IPL 2026 win

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli make a fans day Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make a fan’s day. (Photo: Virushka Fanpage/Instagram)

The fan captioned the post, “A truly memorable moment serving and meeting Mr. & Mrs. Kohli. Grateful for the opportunity to create exceptional guest experiences. Moments like these remind me why hospitality is so rewarding. Delighted to have been a part of their stay.”

Virat Kohli poses with fan Virat Kohli poses with fan in Ahmedabad (Photo: Virushka Fanpage/Instagram)
Also Read | Virat Kohli dances with Anushka Sharma after RCB’s IPL 2026 triumph, declares: ‘We did it twice’

Hours after Royal Challenger’s IPL 2026 win in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj. The couple then visited Delhi before they returned to London.

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been married for 9 years now. The couple took the plunge in 2017. They welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. The couple officially moved to London in 2024 and continue to reside there.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero. She was expected to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While the film’s first look was unveiled some time ago, there has been no official update on its release so far.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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