Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave fan overjoyed with handwritten notes, see here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to reciprocate fans’ love. Recently, the couple was spotted in Ahmedabad, where they not only posed for photographs with a fan but also gifted her handwritten notes. The pictures have since surfaced on social media, with many praising the couple’s thoughtful gesture.

Virat Anushka’s sweet gesture for fans

A fan took her Instagram handle to share photos of herself with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The fan also posted images of the handwritten notes she received from the couple. “To Ashi, thank you for all the help. Best wishes from us,” the note read.

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