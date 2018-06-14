Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go black for a dinner date in Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were twinning in black as they went out for dinner. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were twinning in black as they went out for dinner.

Anushka Sharma makes sure to be by her husband Virat Kohli’s side during the big moments of his life. Recently, the Zero actor was seen cheering for the Indian skipper at an award ceremony in Bengaluru and the two were a sight for sore eyes as they smiled for the shutterbugs. Now, a day later, the much-in-love couple once again made a public appearance after returning to Mumbai.

Just like any other day, Virushka were yet again twinning in black as they walked out for a dinner date in the city. Sporting a casual look and a broad smile, Virat rushed towards his car as soon as he stepped out of the restaurant and Anushka followed him to the car. Also, they greeted their fans who had gathered outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Anushka and Virat took wedding vows in December last year and since then their fandom has increased manifold. Both cricket and Bollywood fans go gaga over their social media posts and their public appearances. Also, the couple never misses a chance to profess their love for each other in front of the world. Recently, when Virat was awarded the Polly Umrigar award, he didn’t miss to mention Anushka in his acceptance speech. He said, “My wife is here today so makes it more special. The awards didn’t happen last year but I am glad they didn’t because she is here now.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been busy with the shoot of Aanand L Rai film Zero and Sui Dhaaga which also stars Varun Dhawan. Her look as a biographer in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Sanju has also left cinephiles impressed. Sanju will hit the theaters on June 29.

