Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give shoutout to frontline workers: ‘You are the real heroes’

Star couple Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli announced a fundraiser #InThisTogether to help those affected by the devastating second wave of Covid-19. In just a day, they reached the halfmark having managed to raise Rs 3.5 crore. And now on Sunday, the actor took to social media to give a shoutout to all frontline workers for working tirelessly through the pandemic.

Sharing a short video featuring doctors, nurses, policemen, ward officers among more, Anushka Sharma thanked them and said that their dedication is truly inspiring. She went on to add that the healthcare and frontline workers have been the real heroes for her, Virat and the nation.’

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation,” she captioned her post. The video apart from featuring glimpses of these workers at work, also had a signed message from the Bollywood star and the Indian cricket team captain. It read, “A huge shoutout to all the frontliners working tirelessly day and night putting their lives at risk to save ours. India stands by you. Love Anushka and Virat.”

Anushka and Virat announced the fundraiser on May 7, two days after the Indian Premiere League was suspended, in which Virat was leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Out of the seven crore amount, the couple had donated two crore. In an Instagram video, the couple pledged its support towards the Covid-19 relief work. The actor-producer wrote, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”

In a statement, the actor had further shared how the two were ‘hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through’ and hoped that the fund ‘will aid in our fight against the virus’. “India is going through an extremely difficult time and the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has pushed our country to a state of crisis. It is time for all of us to come together and do our bit for our fellow countrymen who are in serious need for support. Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone’s safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together,” the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor mentioned.

The fundraiser will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants, which has been working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities during the pandemic. As of now, Anushka and Virat have managed to raise Rs 4.55 crore.

India is currently in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19. The country recorded 4.03 lakh cases on Saturday with 4092 people succumbing to the virus.