Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a game of monopoly amid lockdown

Ever since the 21-day lockdown began following the coronavirus outbreak, Anushka Sharma has been sharing some interesting posts on social media. The latest post has her talking about the importance of family. Also, she is seen enjoying a game of monopoly with husband Virat Kohli and her parents, Ajay Kumar Sharma and Anisha Sharma.

Anushka wrote, “It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.”

The Zero actor suggested fans to make the most of this time with their loved ones and family. “Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow,” Anushka Sharma added.

In her post, the 31-year-old actor mentioned how everyone is deeply affected by these tough times. She wrote, “We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened…”

Lastly, Anushka mentioned she had a close game of monopoly with her family and left it on her fans to guess who won it. “P.S: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??” the actor added.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have pledged to donate to the Prime Minister and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The stars have also been constantly urging people to stay home and practice social distancing.

