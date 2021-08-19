Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate Indian cricket team’s victory at Lord’s with lunch date, see photo

After the Indian cricket team’s glowing victory in England, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decide to celebrate this win with a lunch date. The team beat England by 151 runs to win the second test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday.

The couple went for a meal at Tendril restaurant in London. The restaurant’s Instagram handle shared a photo of Virat and Anushka along with the chef and captioned it, “When @viratkohli and @anushkasharma visit for lunch. So glad you enjoyed!”

Anushka Sharma was overjoyed after India’s victory and took to Instagram to express her happiness. She had been watching every moment in the last few overs of the match, and shared a photo of the TV set with the match playing and wrote, “Too interesting.” Minutes later, she posted a photo of Virat celebrating the win with his teammates and captioned it, “Yes!!” Finally, she wrote, “What a win, what a team!”

Virat and Anushka have been in the UK for the past few weeks. While Virat is busy with the cricket series, Anushka has been showing their daughter Vamika around the country.

A couple of weeks ago, Virat Kohli sat down for a chat with cricketer Dinesh Karthik ahead of India’s Test series in England. During their conversation, when Karthik recalled the Indian skipper’s first meeting with Anushka, Virat said, “I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is expected to star in a film based on Jhulan Goswami. Her last on-screen outing was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, almost three years ago. The actor has been busy producing films and series in the meantime.