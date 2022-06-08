Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are cozying up in new photo

Actor Anushka Sharma is spending some quality time with cricketer, husband Virat Kohli. On Wednesday evening, Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share a click of herself and Virat chilling out together.

Going by the photo, Anushka and Virat seem to be on a vacation.

Anushka Sharma posted this photo in her Instagram stories. Anushka Sharma posted this photo in her Instagram stories.

Earlier today, Anushka and Virat were snapped at the Mumbai airport. When a cameraperson requested Virat for a photo, he politely declined saying, “Late ho raha hai, next time.”

Anushka Sharma is currently busy preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. According to sources, Anushka started shooting for the movie on May 30. The source revealed, “Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from May 30. The film will be shot in India and England. The actor will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have.”

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s comeback after the birth of her daughter Vamika in 2020. The film is produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma and directed by Prosit Roy.