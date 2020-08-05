Anushka Sharma on how she annoys Virat Kohli: Beat him in board games and rub it in

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday hosted an AMA session for her Instagram followers.
When a fan asked how she manages to stay so genuine and true to herself, Anushka replied by quoting Theodore Roosevelt. “Comparison is the thief of joy.” The actor added she tries to accept herself as she is ‘flawed but unique’ and she doesn’t judge her life by someone else’s.
When a fan wondered what she does when she is bored, the PK actor said that she used to get bored as a teenager and always needed friends. “But since my early twenties, I hardly ever get bored and can spend a lot of time by myself.” She also had a fun reply when someone asked how to stop overthinking. “Kuch mila aaj tak overthink karke? (Have you ever achieved anything by overthinking?).”
Anushka Sharma also revealed during the chat session that she can cook, sing a few ‘Pahadi’ songs and loves her mother’s veg momos and ‘sanjeev enclave wale pani puri bhaiya ke gol gappe’. The actor also shared that she loses her patience when people don’t do their job with commitment and do not respect personal boundaries.
Soon the questions turned towards Virat Kohli, and the actor smartly replied to every query. Given that the Indian caption is a fitness enthusiast, a fan asked Anushka if she will take ‘help’ from Virat given she had carbs. The loving wife gave a quirky reply by writing, “Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (Yes, to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs).
It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened… P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
When someone asked what she does to irritate or annoy Virat, she shared that winning board games is the key. “If I beat him in any board game and then rub it in. He hates losing in anything.”
Like a prying relative, a follower also took the opportunity to ask if ‘people around keep asking you for kid?’ With a LOL smiley, the actor replied, “No. No one. Only social media pe.”
