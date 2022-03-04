Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat Kohli as he’s felicitated ahead of 100th Test: ‘She’s my pillar of strength, helped me evolve’

When Virat Kohli came out to play against Sri Lanka in Mohali, he achieved a significant record. This is the 100th test match of his career, and he joins an elite club of cricketers with this feat. On the occasion, Kohli was felicitated by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) before the match began. And with him was his wife and actor-producer Anushka Sharma.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Photos from the felicitation ceremony have surfaced online. Anushka can be seen cheering Virat on along with his teammates as he is honoured.

Thus far, only 71 players have played 100 or more test matches, and Kohli is only 12th Indian to attain this record.

Indian cricketer @imVkohli with wife Anushka Sharma during the felicitation ceremony for his 100th Test match at Mohali. @IExpressSports pic.twitter.com/kkwfUy5hbc — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) March 4, 2022

This is one of the biggest accomplishments of Kohli’s career, and it was only fitting that his lady love will accompany him. The two clearly have a huge amount of love and respect for each other that comes across during public appearances, interviews, social media posts, and so on.

On the match’s eve, Kohli credited his Anushka as his “pillar of strength” and spoke about her influence on his life. He thanked her for changing him “for all the right reasons” and helping him evolve as a person.

🚨 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 We get up, close and personal with @imVkohli as he is all set to play his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test tomorrow at Mohali. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia | #VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/IwTW6nZ1ds pic.twitter.com/p6F7ltviCW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

“Anushka (Sharma) has been a huge, huge influence in my life. Not just you know, eventually the influence in your life that filters down to your game as well because your game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I am very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she’s been an absolute pillar of strength for me,” Kohli told in an interview shared on BCCI’s social media accounts.

He added, “I know people say this thing a lot but I truly understood the meaning of that when I started evolving when Anushka came into my life. And vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn’t have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn’t for her in my life.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed Vamika in their lives in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero.