Anushka Sharma to celebrate her 31st birthday with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turns 31 today. This year, the actor plans to have an intimate birthday celebration with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru.

“There is so much attention around them at all times and they decided to make it extra private on this special day. They will spend the entire day with each other. They have planned a very special private dinner just for themselves with an exclusive hand-curated dinner laid out just for them. Anushka’s birthday is one occasion Virat also wanted to celebrate by just being together. Also, as we all know, Anushka also loves intimate gatherings. So, it just seems like they are really the perfect couple that you could find as they understand and respect each other so much,” a source revealed.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in 2017, have been setting some serious couple goals ever since their marriage. From their vacations together or whenever they are spotted in the city, Anushka and Virat have never failed to grab attention.

On the work front, Virat is busy with Indian Premier League 2019. Later, he will start prepping up for World Cup this year. Anushka, on the other hand, has not made any announcement after Zero.