Anushka Sharma to return to films with 2 big projects, make her OTT debut in 2022: sources

After a hiatus of three year, Anushka Sharma is all set to return to the movies. And from what we know the actor is set to sign about three projects this year, out of which two will have theatrical release and one will an OTT original film.

A source tells us, “Anushka is expected to be mostly seen in three big projects, two of them being big screen entertainers, while one is a massively mounted OTT project. We can expect these announcements to start early next year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

“Anushka’s new choices will be reflective of her headspace to choose entertainers that are fresh and new. She will be focussing on her acting career and wants to be a part of cinema that is remarkably differential yet hugely entertaining,” adds the source.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor embraced motherhood earlier this year, and is all set to get back on sets within a year of Vamika’s birth, her daughter with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

The actor was also seen shooting for advertisements while she was pregnant. Roaring to get back to shooting films, Anushka had said, “Being on the set brings me a lot of joy…I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” concluded the actor.