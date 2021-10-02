Anushka Ranjan celebrates birthday with Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, beau Aditya Seal writes lovely birthday post for her

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Akansha Ranjan and many others came together to celebrate Anushka Ranjan’s birthday on Friday. Photos from the celebration surfaced on social media, and from the pictures which Sussanne Khan posted on Instagram, it seems the actor also had her bridal shower. Anushka is rumoured to be dating The Empire actor Aditya Seal and the couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

“N we kick start October bridal shower for this gorgeous doll @anushkaranjan,” wrote Sussanee while sharing the photos. For the party, Sussanne opted a short black dress. Vaani was seen in a red slip dress, and Alia was spotted in a blue and beige outfit.

Anushka thanked her sister Akansha for arranging a party in her honour. She wrote on Instagram, “No one can mess with me.. look at the Angels protecting me always🥰 Thank you @akansharanjankapoor for literally being the best sister human kind has ever seen. I love you and I love all these stunning faces beyond! Missing the girls who couldn’t make it but thank you for being in my life 💕⭐️ @radhikatmalhotra @sabinasheema @doll_daks @bhavinisheth.”

Replying to Anushka’s post, Sussanne wrote, “Awwww you are one of the most genuine persons I have met n u deserve the sweetest n best out of life..🙌🙌❤️❤️Anushhh.”

Anushka Ranjan had a great time at her birthday party. (Photo: Bhavini Sheth/Instagram) Anushka Ranjan had a great time at her birthday party. (Photo: Bhavini Sheth/Instagram)

Sussanne Khan at Anushka Ranjan’s party. (Photo: Bhavini Sheth/Instagram) Sussanne Khan at Anushka Ranjan’s party. (Photo: Bhavini Sheth/Instagram)

Confessing his love for Anushka in his birthday post for her, Aditya Seal wrote, “Happy birthday you over grown child..i dont say this enough but you’re the best thing to have ever happened to mankind..i love you to the farthest star and back.. 🥂 to all your birthdays together @anushkaranjan.” Along with the post, Aditya shared several love soaked images of himself with his ladylove.

Anushka Ranjan was last seen in AltBalaji show Fittrat where she shared the screen with Aditya Seal and Krystle D’Souza. The 15-episode series delves into the three characters’ lives as they deal with career, romance and heartbreaks.