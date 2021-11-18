Inside Anushka Ranjan’s bachelorette: ‘Team Bride’ Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni came together to celebrate, see photos

Alia Bhatt’s BFF Anushka Ranjan is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Aditya Seal. Anushka and Aditya Seal will reportedly tie the knot on November 21. On Wednesday evening, a bachelorette party was hosted by ‘team bride’, and saw Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Krystle D’Souza, and Aly Goni, among others, in attendance.

While the stars were initially dressed glamorously, they later seem to have had a pyjama party. Anushka Ranjan took to social media and shared pictures. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star Vaani Kapoor also shared some inside photos from the bash.

See all inside photos from Anushka Ranjan’s Bachelorette:

On Anushka’s birthday in October, Aditya Seal shared the cutest post for her. “Happy birthday you over grown child..i dont say this enough but you’re the best thing to have ever happened to mankind..i love you to the farthest star and back.. 🥂 to all your birthdays together @anushkaranjan,” he wrote.

While Alia missed the bachelorette party, she will reportedly be a part of the wedding. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are not the only celebrities to get married this wedding season. While Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa recently tied the knot, TV star Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal. Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all reportedly planning weddings soon.