Inside Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal’s star-studded sangeet: BFF Alia Bhatt dances to Lover. See photos and videos

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are all set to tie the knot on Sunday. Before the big day, the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony which looked like a star-studded red carpet event. Looking dapper in his black and silver outfit, Aditya held Anushka close as he posed for the paparazzi outside the venue. The bride-to-be wore a red-sequined saree, and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The sangeet night saw Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Raveena Tandon, and Krystle D’Souza in attendance. Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover, Sussanne Khan, Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dassani were also present at the party.

A video from the party showed Anushka, Alia, Vaani, Athiya Shetty and other friends dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s “Lover”. Besties Alia and Akansha also performed to Rani Mukerji’s “Chalka Re” for the bride. Another video showed the couple exchanging rings on the stage as their friends and family cheered them on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙙_𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙨 💙 (@bollywood_garmis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollyTrolls (@bollytrols)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙙_𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙨 💙 (@bollywood_garmis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙙_𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙨 💙 (@bollywood_garmis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotUpdates (@addiction4bollytolly)

The couple had hosted a mehendi ceremony on Friday, where Alia and Anushka matched steps to the beats of a dhol. In another video, fans also saw a glimpse of Aditya flaunting his palms with Anushka’s name written on it with henna.

All photos and videos | Alia Bhatt dances to dhol beats, Vaani Kapoor lets her hair down at Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’s mehendi

The couple recently spoke to Bombay Times about their wedding plans. “We wanted to get married sooner, but then we waited for the pandemic to get over. I used to live in Bandra earlier, but after my father passed away in the pandemic, I found an apartment in Anushka’s building, so my mother and I will be close to Anushka’s parents in Andheri,” Aditya said.

Anushka added, “I have never wanted a big fat wedding, and I am happy we are having a small celebration with close friends. Also, I am not someone who will fuss over her lehenga or take days to decide on songs for my sangeet! In fact, I was not really thinking of marriage now, but my sister suggested that if not now, when? I come from a family background where my parents had never made it mandatory to get married at a certain age. It was all about work and doing what I like. The feeling of becoming a wife hasn’t sunk in yet, but I am happy that I will be with someone I have loved and known for a long time now and everyone around me is happy, too. That’s ideal.”

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met during a fashion show organised by her mother’s NGO. After a brief friendship, they started dating each other. Aditya proposed to Anushka in Paris in October 2019.