Anushka Ranjan gets teary-eyed as she walks down the aisle, Aditya Seal dedicates ‘Kivein Mukhde’. Watch video

Actor Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 21. Anushka on Monday shared the wedding video where she is all teary-eyed as she walked down the aisle. In the caption of her video, Anushka revealed that the video’s song was sung by Aditya. “The moment I heard your voice my heart melted,” she wrote, adding, “How did I get so lucky. Thank you @adityaseal for this beautiful surprise.. I couldn’t have asked for a better song to walk towards our forever”.

She also thanked her friends. “You’ll are my life and you mean the world and beyond to me. Thank you for making my day our gorgeous memory forever,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan)

As soon as she shared the video, Aditya Seal commented, “Cant believe you looked so stunning”. Akansha Ranjan wrote, “Why are you making us cry! enough”. Krystle Dsouza also commented, “Can you stop because I can’t stop crying”.

Earlier in the day, Akanksha Ranjan shared adorable photos of herself and her husband. She wrote an emotional message for Aditya and thanked him for ”choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth”.

“Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together💜 Adi you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed,” she wrote.

Aditya Seal also shared photos and wrote, “To where we are. No one else would i have wanted to share my ‘happily ever after’ with”.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding was a star-studded affair with Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Poonam Dillon, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D’Souza among others in attendance.