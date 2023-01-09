scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal react to pregnancy rumours: ‘We are…’

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in 2019.

Anushka Ranjan- Aditya SealAnushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in 2019. (Photo: Anushka Ranjan/ Instagram)
Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal react to pregnancy rumours: ‘We are…’
After Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood last year, rumours of her best-friend and actor Anushka Ranjan‘s pregnancy started doing rounds over the weekend. Several reports suggested that Anushka and her husband Aditya Seal were expecting their first baby soon.

However, on Sunday night, the couple took to their social media platforms to deny the rumours. Anushka took to Instagram story to share a picture with Aditya, and wrote, “He is the only baby in my life right now!! We are not pregnant!” Aditya shared the same picture and wrote, “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are NOT pregnant.”

Anushka Ranjan- Aditya Seal Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. (Photo: Anushka Ranjan/ Instagram)

In the picture, Aditya is seen resting his head on Anushka’s lap and both are smiling for the camera.

The rumours of Anushka and Aditya expecting their first baby started making rounds after a few paps shared the couple’s picture and claimed that they are pregnant. However, the couple’s good friend and former Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Jasmin Bhasin had denied any such news. Commenting on one of the posts share by a paparazzo account on Instagram and wrote, “As much as I’d be really happy if this news was true because I love you both and I’m sure you’d make super cute ones but this news is not true. They aren’t expecting.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai in 2019. Anushka and Aditya, both are actors, Anushka was last seen in Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling (2022). Aditya was last seen in Bosco Martis’ supernatural comedy Rocket Gang (2022).

