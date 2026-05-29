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Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal announce they are expecting their first child, see photos
Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are set to embrace a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to welcome their first baby.
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have shared exciting personal news with their fans. On Friday, the actor couple announced that they are expecting their first child via an Instagram post. They also shared the news with a vlog on their YouTube channel.
Taking to social media, Anushka and Aditya posted a series of beautiful photos that captured their excitement about becoming parents. Twinning in black, Anushka proudly showed off her baby bump, while Aditya wore a T-shirt that read “Baap” (father).
Alongside the pictures, the couple wrote, “’I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do. 🩷🩵.”
See Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s pregnancy announcement post:
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The YouTube video posted by the couple featured the reactions of family members of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal as they shared the news with them.
See Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s YouTube video here
Reactions to the good news
Soon after the announcement, celebrities and fans flooded the comments section of the couple’s post with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.
Ananya Panday commented, “Aw yay! Congratulations,” while Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations.” Bhumi Pednekar reacted, “Oooooooooooooooooooommmmmmggggggggggggggggggggggg. So so so happy.” Sonakshi Sinha also showered love on the couple as she wrote, “Omgggggg congratulationsssss guyyyysss.”
In January 2023, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal publicly denied rumours that they were expecting their first child after several reports and social media posts claimed Anushka was pregnant.
Reacting to the speculation, Anushka shared a photo of Aditya resting his head on her lap and jokingly wrote that he was “the only baby” in her life at the moment, adding that they were not pregnant. Aditya reposted the same picture and echoed the message.
The rumours had gained traction after paparazzi accounts shared photos of the couple with claims that they were expecting. Their friend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, also stepped in to clarify that the reports were false.
At the time, Aditya further confirmed in interviews that they were not planning to expand their family in the near future.
About Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal
Anushka Ranjan is an actor and producer who made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav in 2015 and later appeared in projects such as Fittrat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She comes from a prominent entertainment family—her mother, Anu Ranjan, is the founder of the Indian Television Academy (ITA), while her sister, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, is also an actress.
Aditya Seal, on the other hand, is an actor known for portraying Manav in Student of the Year 2. He has also starred in films and series such as Tum Bin II, The Empire, and Khel Khel Mein.
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