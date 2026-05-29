Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal announce they are expecting their first child, see photos

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have shared exciting personal news with their fans. On Friday, the actor couple announced that they are expecting their first child via an Instagram post. They also shared the news with a vlog on their YouTube channel.

Taking to social media, Anushka and Aditya posted a series of beautiful photos that captured their excitement about becoming parents. Twinning in black, Anushka proudly showed off her baby bump, while Aditya wore a T-shirt that read “Baap” (father).

Alongside the pictures, the couple wrote, “’I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do. 🩷🩵.”