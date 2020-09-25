Anushka Sharma on Sunil Gavaskar’s comment: When will I stop getting dragged into cricket

Sunil Gavaskar, in his remark, seemed to be referring to the viral video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli playing cricket on their terrace during the lockdown. (Photos: Anushka Sharma/Instagram and Express Archives)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Friday reacted to former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s comment on her and husband Virat Kohli. Gavaskar had on Thursday night mentioned Anushka while commenting on Virat Kohli’s forgettable performance in the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

In the match, Virat Kohli dropped two catches and managed only one run off five balls. In the commentary box, Gavaskar had said: “Ab joh lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai, usse to kuch nahi hona hai (During the recent lockdown, he only practised to Anushka’s bowling. I saw a video. But that is not going to be enough).

Gavaskar said nothing wrong here. Who’s the person who twisted his words and tweeted first? pic.twitter.com/GUwKESCGeX — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar seemed to be referring to the viral video of Anushka and Virat playing cricket on the terrace of their Mumbai residence during the lockdown.

Watch: Anushka Sharma bowls a bouncer to Virat Kohli at their residence

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, took to her Instagram stories on Friday, and wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?

I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”

Anushka Sharma reacted to Sunil Gavaskar’s comment on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma reacted to Sunil Gavaskar’s comment on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Sunil Gavaskar’s remark did not go down well with the fans of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Many also asked the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

