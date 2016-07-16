Every life matters: Anushka Sharma on cruelty to animals

Bollywood actress and ardent animal lover said the entire world needs stricter laws against cruelty to animals as every life matters. Bollywood actress and ardent animal lover said the entire world needs stricter laws against cruelty to animals as every life matters.

After a video of a pup being thrown down from a multi-story building became viral on the internet, Bollywood actress and ardent animal lover said the entire world needs stricter laws against cruelty to animals as every life matters.

Two students of Medical College in Chennai, were arrested and let out on bail on July 6 for the act.

Asked if our country needs stricter laws for animal protection, Anushka told IANS over phone: I think the entire earth needs it…I hope and I will in some way work towards making stricter laws against animal cruelty…Just because we are human beings with bigger brains doesn’t make us more important. Every life matters.

The 28-year-old actress, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Sultan, says people need to co-exist with nature.

I think it’s very very important to live in a country where treatment of animals is done correctly because that is reflective of you as a person…I feel that if you can’t have deep compassion for voiceless creatures then I think its very sad.

Anushka feels that it is very important for children to grow up in an environment, where they see people treating animals correctly and nature rightly.

She says it troubles her that animals are treated cruelly.

(It) really troubles me that animals are being treated cruelly and right now what has happened the fact that these people can just go scot-free with paying just Rs. 50…It makes me so sad because it is just mean,she added

