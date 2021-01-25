Anushka, Deepika, Karan and others congratulate Varun Dhawan and his ‘dulhaniya’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday. After the wedding, Varun took to his Instagram account to share the news. Introducing his ‘dulhaniya’ to the world, the actor wrote, “Life long love just became official ❤️.”

What followed was a plethora of congratulatory messages, and comments on Varun’s post. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez were among the celebrities who commented on Varun’s post.

Deepika’s comment on Varun Dhawan’s wedding announcement post read, “Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!❤️ @varundvn @natashadalal88 @ranveersingh,” while Ranveer Singh’s wrote, “Wish you life long happiness and joy !!! ❤️❤️❤️ 🧿 🧿🧿.”

Anushka Sharma commented, “Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness ❤️.” Shahid Kapoor too shared a comment which read, “Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side.😂👻.”

Karan Johar, who was present at Varun Dhawan’s wedding, shared a long note for the newlyweds. Sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram, Karan wrote, “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment… my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan posted a photo of Varun and Natasha on Instagram and wrote, “Nats and VD… wish you the absolute best… as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you. 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘 @varundvn @natashadalal88.”

Manish Malhotra too took to Instagram to post a note which read, “Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations 💖wish you’ll happiness and abundance of laughter together 💖my dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film , to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience… the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment 💖lots of love and blessings always. @varundvn @natashadallal88 💖💖💖.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh meanwhile congratulated the newlyweds via Instagram story.

Kareena’s post read, “Congratulations Varun Natasha…Welcome to marital bliss- From Saif and K,” While Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story to post, “Wishing Varun and his dulhania Natasha a very happy married life!! To a beautiful start of a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness.”

Congratulations and all the very best @Varun_dvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together ❤️❤️ Wish you loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Welcome to the Married Club 😍 #congratulations #Ting pic.twitter.com/JasiOfjtLu — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 24, 2021

Congratulations @Varun_dvn & Natasha ❤️ Wishing you both a lifetime of love & happiness. All the best 🤗 pic.twitter.com/oQiLvKsrny — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 25, 2021

