Anusha Dandekar gives Farhan Akhtar a fair warning about sister Shibani Dandekar: ‘You can call us whenever you need help’

VJ Anusha Dandekar on Thursday penned a funny note while sharing pictures from her sister Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding. In her post, Anusha warned Farhan about her sister, and said he can call her if he needs help. She also quipped that she has changed her number.

Sharing beautiful clicks from Shibani-Farhan’s intimate wedding, Anusha wrote, “A love like this..Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever! ❤”

She further wrote, “As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though…”

Sophie Choudry left laughing emojis on Anusha Dandekar’s post and Amruta Arora showered her love on the pictures.

Earlier, Shibani Dandekar had posted photos from her boho mehendi party. She captioned the pictures, “Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears ❤ thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!”

Shibani Dandekar tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar last week in Khandala. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and family, including Farhan’s daughters.