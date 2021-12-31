scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap asked how much money she spends in a month: ‘Way more than I should’

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Anurag Kashyap revealed in her latest YouTube video that she spends 'way more' money than she should.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 10:38:07 am
anurag kashyap with aaliyah kashyapAaliyah Kashyap says she received strong hate for her video with Anurag Kashyap. (Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/IYouTube)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, on Thursday fielded some fan questions on YouTube. Aaliyah is a social media influencer with a sizeable following on her lifestyle channel. In her latest video, she was asked how much money she spends in a month, among other things.

She replied, “Way more than I should is the answer to that question. Mostly on just food and clothes. I online shop once every two weeks and order out at least three or four times a week, which is obviously not good. And I eat out a lot. Food and clothes are what I spend most of my money on and I am trying to cut back. Trying is the word there.”

Also read |Anurag Kashyap’s deep bond with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap: ‘Making me pose like a teenager’

Aaliyah said that she has resolved to live a healthier lifestyle in the coming year, and that she hopes to follow through on this New Year’s resolution. Aaliyah revealed that she has had a very difficult 2021, and that she went through a lot in her ‘personal life, with my family, friends and a lot of other things that I don’t put on the internet’. She added, “The fact that I have pushed through and I am still here, I am proud of myself for that.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She said that her boyfriend, Shane, is headed to India to ring in the New Year with her. She also revealed that she intends to drop out of her American university and pursue a fashion marketing degree, either in New York or in Europe.

Aaliyah is the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Both of them often feature in her YouTube videos.

