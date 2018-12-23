Anurag Kashyap: Really liked Zero, it’s a brave film

Toggle Menu
Ace director Anurag Kashyap shared his take on Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero on Twitter and wrote that Zero engaged him throughout. Virat Kohli also praised the Aanand L Rai movie.

Many who have seen the romantic drama Zero said that it has failed to make an impact, but the film has still found its takers somehow.

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, has been garnering mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. While many who have seen the romantic drama said that it has failed to make an impact, but the film has still found its takers somehow. Ace director Anurag Kashyap shared his take on the film recently on Twitter and wrote that Zero engaged him throughout.

Anurag, in his series of tweets, wrote, “Really, really liked Zero. Barring one sequence where all the stars gather post interval, which disconnected me. No easy resolutions, stretching the imagination, it’s really a brave film. It engaged me throughout. I really feel its the people’s expectations that disappoint them.”

Kashyap also tweeted that Zero deserves a viewing because it breaks many new grounds within the mainstream. He praised that all the stars (SRK, Anushka and Katrina) have come out of their comfort zones and have pushed themselves by breaking the typecasts.

Star cricketer and Anushka Sharma’s husband Virat Kohli also praised the Aanand L Rai movie in a recent tweet.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his views on the SRK starrer and wrote, “ZERO is a must watch for the towering performance of @iamsrk who proves that he is truly the bonafide king of intense romance! His bravado as a performing artist warrants a salute and all the applause! @AnushkaSharma is so so amazing as she portrays a challenging part!”

“#KatrinaKaif gives us her career-best performance!! As a damaged superstar she throws caution and body language to the winds and gives us her most heartfelt and believable performance! She shines and makes you root for her!! #zero,” KJo’s tweet further read.

In the film, SRK plays Bauua Singh, a vertically-challenged man from Meerut, who goes through a series of misadventures to find the love of his life.

