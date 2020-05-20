Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover auction award trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits

Kunal Kamra shared on Twitter the link of the fundraising platform, Milaap Foundation. (Photos: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram and Varun Grover/Twitter) Kunal Kamra shared on Twitter the link of the fundraising platform, Milaap Foundation. (Photos: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram and Varun Grover/Twitter)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, writer-lyricist Varun Grover and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra have invited fans to bid for their award trophies to raise over 13 lakhs for kits to test coronavirus patients.

While Kashyap has auctioned his Gangs of Wasseypur Filmfare trophy, Grover has put to bid his TOIFA award for the song “Moh Moh Ke” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Kamra has auctioned his YouTube Button, which is a creator award that aims to recognise the most popular channels on the video sharing site.

Kamra shared on Twitter the link of the fundraising platform, Milaap Foundation, on which the money will be raised.

“While each ruppee counts I appreciate the hell out of Comrade @anuragkashyap72 who is giving away his 2013 gangs of Wasseypur critics award to the highest donor of this charity with my YouTube button Link – https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-burda-media-india I urge other artists to help in their own way! the comedian tweeted.

Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013 . “Gangs of Wasseypur”… https://t.co/BtXrUQAJ7C — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 20, 2020

Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits. Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India’s future. https://t.co/t0Q6YJMCkg https://t.co/2xqDEakmKA pic.twitter.com/hu6Yig2G7p — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 20, 2020

The description under the fundraiser says the funds raised through the campaign will be transferred directly from Milaap Foundation to Mylab Discovery Solutions, which will help organistion Burda Media India secure the COVID-19 testing kits that will be donated to hospitals and labs.

“The cost of each testing kit is 1.2Lacs + GST and each testing kit has the capacity to test 100 samples. We aim to donate ten testing kits, which will help 1000 people get tested for COVID-19, free of cost. In the next 30 days, we need Rs.13,44,000 for ten kits which will help one thousand people get tested,” the description further read.

