Anurag Kashyap shares photo with Taapsee Pannu after IT raids, says ‘we restart Dobaaraa’

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are back on the sets of Dobaaraa. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap has tweeted for the first time after the Income Tax raids on him, sharing a photo with Taapsee Pannu and announcing that he is ‘restarting Dobaaraa’ and sent ‘love to all the haters’. His post on Instagram came hours after Taapsee tweeted her response to the I-T raids, writing she was not ‘so sasti anymore’.

The post came hours after Taapsee Pannu ended her silence on the I-T raids. “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily,” she wrote, adding in a series of tweets, “1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 😡 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.”

Anurag’s response was more film-centric, saying it is back to work for both of them. “And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters ..,” the filmmaker wrote as he reposted the photo featuring both of them.

The Income Tax Department raided entities connected to Taapsee and Anurag, along with his partners from the now-shuttered Phantom Films, on March 3. The searches were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

Both Taapsee and Anurag have been critical of the ruling BJP and have stated their opinions on a host of policies.