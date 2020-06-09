Anurag Kashyap’s TikTok dance videos go viral

Anurag Kashyap has featured in several TikTok videos of daughter Aaliyah. Anurag Kashyap has featured in several TikTok videos of daughter Aaliyah.

When Anurag Kashyap is not directing films like Choked, he makes TikTok videos with daughter Aaliyah.

While Aaliyah might be a TikTok star yet, it is father Anurag Kashyap’s guest appearances in her videos that is grabbing eyeballs. And Kashyap, who is otherwise known for his realistic, dark cinema, is enjoying the dance challenges with Aaliyah.

The Kashyaps also shot some dialogue videos, giving ample opportunity to the filmmaker to showcase his acting prowess.

Check out Aaliyah Kashyap’s TikTok videos with father Anurag Kashyap:

Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai released on Netflix recently. The film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. Besides helming critically acclaimed movies like Black Friday, Dev.D and Gangs of Wasseypur, Kashyap is also an occasional actor, having acted in films like Ghoomketu, Akira and Tamil film Imaikkaa Nodigal.

