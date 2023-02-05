Anurag Kashyap says he was thrown out of a film after advising Salman Khan to grow chest hair, says  Shah Rukh has given up on him

Director Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview has spilled beans about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Anurag also spoke about a phase in his life when he was obsessed with Nora Fatehi’s dane reels and called it his ‘Nora phase.’

In an episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Anurag was all hearts for Shah Rukh and also revealed his relationship with the Pathaan actor. He said, “I want the film to be a hit and I am very happy with Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback. I don’t know how he manages to stay fit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unfiltered By Samdish (@unfiltered_bysamdish)

When asked about working with Shah Rukh, he said, “Yes, I have thought of working with him a lot of times. He has been my college senior and whenever he calls I stand up while I pick the call. He is like a big brother to me. He has given up on me and he keeps telling me what not to do. He told me why I should not be on Twitter.” Anurag also added, “Everybody who cares about me, wants me to see life the way they do.”

Further talking about Salman’s best movies, the director said, “I like Sultan, Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” He then recalled that he was thrown out of a film because he told the hero to grow hair on his chest. When Anurag was asked ‘which film’, the director said, “Tere Naam.” Tere Naam, starring Salman, was originally supposed to be directed by Anurag but due to creative differences with the actor and the producers, he was replaced and then Satish Kaushik directed the film.

Anurag then revealed that during the whole lockdown he has watched Hrithik Roshan’s dance videos. He said, “I watch a lot of reels. Once I was obsessed with Nora Fatehi’s dance reels. Now I watch food reels. I had a Nora Fatehi phase.”