Anurag Kashyap ‘threatened to smash my head’: Dharma employee wants a chapter in his book

Publishing house Penguin Random House India recently announced the procurement of a new book on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The book will be co-authored by film journalist Naman Ramachandran and Kashyap himself. After the latest revelation, producer and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions employee Somen Mishra recalled a shocking incident about Anurag on social media, and joked that it should be a chapter in the upcoming book.

Reacting to Penguin Random House India’s announcement post, Somen took to his X handle and wrote in a tweet, “If it doesn’t have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it’s not worth it.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the acquisition of a major new book on Anurag Kashyap, co-authored by Naman Ramachandran and Kashyap himself. An intimate portrait of the filmmaker and a lens on two decades of Indian cinema,” the publishing house’ announcement read.

If it doesn’t have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it’s not worth it 😎😁 https://t.co/RO2E5WnWWs — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) June 18, 2026

He added another tweet to the thread questioning the filmmaker’s legacy, which read, “Much needed documentation. Only BO doesn’t create legacy or change the cinema langauge. Otherwise all film schools, academics, cast and crew would be studying the blockbuster sucess of Jai Santoshi Maa. And not Guru Dutt’s.”

Much needed documentation. Only BO doesn’t create legacy or change the cinema langauge. Otherwise all film schools, academics, cast and crew would be studying the blockbuster sucess of Jai Santoshi Maa. And not Guru Dutt’s. — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) June 18, 2026

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His comment instantly went viral, with many curious fans questioning him about the details of the incident. “Why did he do that? Spill,” a person asked. Another commented, “Spoiler alert.” “Hahaha damn,” a third comment read. “This is funny. Tell us in detail what happened,” a user questioned. But, Somen Mishra didn’t elaborate on the mentioned occurrence.

As per the publisher, the upcoming book will act as an intimate portrait of Anurag Kashyap and as a broader deep-dive of traditional Indian cinema.

For the unknown, Somen Mishra is a film producer, screenwriter and creative executive, known for his long-standing association with Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. He currently the Head of Creative Development (Scripts) at Dharma and has worked on several popular projects, including Homebound, Dhadak 2, Shershaah, Raazi and Good Newwz.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar received critical praise, but is struggling to create an impact at the box office. Featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran and Raj B.