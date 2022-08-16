Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa wins over Bollywood: ‘It tickles your brain cells and makes you curious’

Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is yet to release. However, early reactions from the filmmaker’s friends and peers have emerged online.

Many industry folks took to social media to share their glowing reviews of the thriller.

Kubbra Sait, who collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in Sacred Games Season 1, took to Twitter to shower praise on the film and its team. She tweeted, “#Dobaaraa is a mad mad maddddd film. It’s crazy & it drew me into 1996, in the moment… jolted me into 2021… and blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment.”

In yet another tweet, she mentioned, “Oh also another thing… in a culture where we keep questioning the merit of writers… this film would be nothing without the persistence, patience and kindness of @misterbistar, #Dobaaraa is a writers baby. Congratulations I’m delighted for you… also… what a cameo cutie!”

Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh posted on Twitter, “We all love a surprising tale that keeps us glued to our seats! The dynamic duo @EktaaRKapoor & @anuragkashyap72 craft a very engaging thriller. Super performances by @taapsee @pavailkgulati @itsRahulBhat, make #Dobara an absolute ‘mast’ watch. Don’t miss it!!”

Actor Jaey Gajera called Dobaaraa ‘a masterpiece, and the only intellectual Bollywood film.’

Meanwhile, producer Tanuj Garg congratulated the Dobaaraa team for their effort and tagged it as a ‘cerebral thriller’. TV actor Riddhi Dogra also heaped praise on the movie and mentioned in an Instagram story, “For the love of 90s nostalgia, please do yourself a favour and watch Dobaaraa. It’s entertaining, light yet engaging. It tickles your brain cells and makes you curious.”

Also starring Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat, Dobaaraa will release in cinemas on August 19.