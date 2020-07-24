Anurag Kashyap: Sushant Singh Rajput needed validation from YRF

Anurag Kashyap shared his experiences of working with Sushant Singh Rajput. Anurag Kashyap shared his experiences of working with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Even though filmmaker Anurag Kashyap never collaborated with Sushant Singh Rajput for a film, the director was close to working with the late actor a couple of times. In a recent interview with NDTV, Anurag recalled those experiences and said that the debate of outsider vs insider has become misguided now.

In the interview, Anurag acknowledged that Sushant “was a very successful person.” But he also pointed out that like many other actors in the film industry, Sushant picked films to further his career.

Anurag Kashyap recalled that he first met Sushant Singh Rajput after he had locked the casting for Gangs of Wasseypur. He shared that at the time, Mukesh Chhabra (casting director and now director of Dil Bechara) used to sit in his office at Phantom Films. He said, “I told Sushant that I met you a little late. You are a boy from Bihar, had I met you before, I would have cast you in my film.”

Also Read | Dil Bechara movie release LIVE UPDATES

Anurag went on to share that the film Hasee Toh Phasee, which ultimately starred Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, was first set up with Sushant. “We were making a film called Hasee Toh Phasee. We started that film with Sushant and then we went to Parineeti. Parineeti was handled by YRF. He went and spoke to YRF. YRF gave him a deal and said we will sign you up, but you do Shudh Desi Romance. He signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee,” the filmmaker told NDTV.

He added that Hasee Toh Phasee was a film of an outsider and Sushant dropped it “because he needed validation from YRF. It’s with every actor. We don’t hold any grudges. We got to make the film with Sidharth Malhotra. Everybody does that.”

Anurag Kashyap also revealed another instance when he wanted to work with Sushant Singh Rajput. The incident occurred before the release of MS Dhoni The Untold Story. Anurag recalled, “Mukesh took my script to Sushant. Sushant heard the script, Dhoni released and became a super hit. He didn’t call me back. It’s not like anybody’s upset. I’m so used to this. Because in this industry, when outsiders come in, they seek validation. And one can’t blame you, it is a choice that you have made.”

He added that Sushant was keen on working with Dharma Productions. “The boy was very talented but at that time, he chose Drive over a film that I was doing.”

Anurag Kashyap concluded, “People definitely love Sushant Singh Rajput. I just wish that love poured out when his films were releasing. I wish that love poured out in a film like Sonchiriya.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.