Anurag Kashyap stands with Sonam Wangchuk, questions government’s silence

Today, Wednesday, marks the 25th day of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar and the 18th day of educationalist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike. As concerns grow over his deteriorating health, several members of the film fraternity have come forward to express solidarity with the activist. After actors including Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Swara Bhasker and Omi Vaidya voiced their support on Tuesday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now joined them, questioning the establishment over its silence.

‘Really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent’

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anurag wrote, “There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning. People don’t go on hunger strike just like that. It’s really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives. Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that. I don’t have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing. But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is a proof of their guilt and their murderous intent. I stand is with the brave heart that Sonam Wangchuk is.”