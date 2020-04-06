Anurag Kashyap shares quarantine cinema viewing list

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is making the most of his free time during the lockdown. He has spent the last three days doing a movie marathon involving nine classic American and British films.
Anurag shared his extensive and diverse watch list on Twitter. The list includes nine movies as popular as The African Queen, a John Huston directorial starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, and a few rare ones as well like Time Without Pity.
Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “Quarantine Cinema Viewing . Last three days
1. Swing Time(1936)- George Stevens
2. The incident(1967) – Larry Peerce
3. The African Queen(1951/52) – John Huston
4. The thin man(1934) by W.S. Vandyke
5. Time without pity(1957)- Joseph losey.”
Quarantine Cinema Viewing . Last three days
1. Swing Time(1936)- George Stevens
2. The incident(1967) – Larry Peerce
3. The African Queen(1951/52) – John Huston
4. The thin man(1934) by W.S. Vandyke
5. Time without pity(1957)- Joseph losey
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 5, 2020
In another tweet, he added, “6. Crime and punishment (1935)- Josef Sternberg
7. The Major and The minor(1942)-Billy Wilder
8. Aguirre-the wrath of God (1972) by Werner Herzog
9. The Naked Kiss(1964)- Samuel Fuller.”
Also Read | Amid lockdown, Anurag Kashyap recommends movies and shows
Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had recommended his followers a few shows and movies to watch during the lockdown. His recommendations included V for Vendetta, The Outsider, Curtiz, The Occupant, The Platform and Kingdom among more.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.