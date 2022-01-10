Anurag Kashyap shares throwback pic of daughter Aaliyah Kashyap as she turns 21: ‘I am a bonafide old man’

Anurag Kashyap on Sunday treated fans to a cute picture of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap as she turned 21. While Anurag gave the celebration a miss, he made sure to wish her in his own way. Sharing a throwback photo of a baby Aaliyah, Anurag said that how her age is making him realise that he is an old man now. “And she is already 21.. I liked her like this when she was 9 years old .. I am now a bonafide old man .. I love you @aaliyahkashyap .. Why can’t you just go back in time … I miss that little aalu,” he wrote.

As soon as Anurag posted the picture, Dia Mirza, Amruta Subash, Saiyami Kher, Shwetha Menon, Darshan Kumar and others posted heart emojis in the comment section.

Aaliyah gave a sneak-peek of her birthday celebrations. The photos had the YouTuber sharing candid moments with her friends. One of the photos showed her boyfriend Shane Gregoire kissing Aaliyah on the cheeks, while a video gave a glimpse of the bash. Sharing the post, Aaliyah thanked her friends for throwing a party “despite the current circumstances.”

“21st birthday dump | I just want to thank everyone for all the sweetest birthday dms, edits and messages, i’m so grateful for each and everyone one of you 💛 thank to you to everyone who made my day so special despite the current circumstances,” the caption read.

Shane also shared a couple of photos with Aaliyah on his Instagram account and wrote, “My Aaliyah… you mean so much to me. You are a special gift in my life that I have the blessing to experience each day… Happy Birthday my sweet girl, I love you.” In response to Shane, Aaliyah wrote, “i love u so much baby 🤍🤍🤍🤍 thank u for making my day so special.”

Aaliyah is the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Both of them often feature in her YouTube videos.