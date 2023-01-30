scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Anurag Kashyap calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘the man with the strongest spine’: ‘Kept quiet through everything, spoke onscreen with his work’

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan has crushed several box office records. Anurag Kashyap called the response to Pathaan 'euphoric', which he found beautiful.

Anurag Kashyap talks about Pathaan's success for Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap calls Shah Rukh Khan 'the man with the strongest spine': 'Kept quiet through everything, spoke onscreen with his work'
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is full of praise for Shah Rukh Khan and called him an actor with ‘the strongest spine’. In a new interview, Anurag mentioned how SRK had maintained a silence despite the storms in his personal and professional life. SRK’s latest film Pathaan has crushed several box office records. Anurag called the response to Pathaan ‘euphoric’, which he found beautiful. Pathaan has already crossed Rs 429 crore worldwide and crossed Rs 280 crore in India itself.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anurag said that this success was a statement. “People are coming back to cinema and people are coming back and dancing on screen. People are euphoric about the movie. There is euphoria and this euphoria is beautiful. This euphoria was missing. This euphoria is also a socio-political euphoria, it is like making a statement.”

He added, “The man with the strongest spine, the most resilience and integrity who has kept quiet through everything, he has spoken. He has spoken onscreen with his work. It is beautiful. He spoke loudly on screen. I understand what he teaches, ‘Speak with your work, and don’t talk unnecessarily’. He is who he is and you can see why.”

Also Read |Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh Khan’s success is very important to him, Bollywood: ‘I might not make a film like Pathaan, but…’

Anurag Kashyap had earlier spoken about Pathaan and how SRK’s victory felt personal to him. He had said that such blockbusters are a source of confidence for the rest of the industry and empowers them. “It empowers everyone. I might not make a movie like Pathaan. But I want Pathaan to work. Shah Rukh’s success is important to me. We exist because of the big films,” he had told Brut. Anurag had also reviewed Pathaan saying, ““Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi. Toh hum toh usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur itna khatarnaka action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai. Mujhe nahi lagta unhone is tarah ka action pehle kiya hai.Kya body banayi hai (Shah Rukh Khan has never looked this beautiful and we came to watch him. Such dangerous action, this is the first of a kind role for Shah Rukh. I don’t think he has done anything like it before).”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is an action-thriller, featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after four years.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 10:42 IST
