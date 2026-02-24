Anurag Kashyap says there is no problem with eating beef as he takes sharp shots at The Kerala Story 2, calls it propaganda

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who often makes headlines for his outspoken remarks, has once again stirred controversy, this time over the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2. Kashyap had earlier criticised the film’s director, accusing him of being driven by greed. Now, he has gone a step further, describing the film as straight-out propaganda. A viral clip circulating online shows Kashyap speaking to the media on the side-lines of the recently held Filmfare Awards South in Kerala. During the interaction, he unexpectedly praised a local dish before reiterating his criticism of the film.

“Beef parotta is the best.” When asked whether he was referring specifically to Kerala parotta, he clarified, “Beef parotta. Beef parotta is the best.” He responded affirmatively when asked if he likes beef. When told that ‘eating beef is a problem’ now, he replied, “It’s not a problem. No problem.” The conversation then turned to The Kerala Story 2. Asked about the film’s trailer, Kashyap did not hold back. “Bulls**t trailer.” When further questioned, “Do you think that it’s propaganda?” he replied, “Absolutely.”