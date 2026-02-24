Anurag Kashyap says there is no problem with eating beef as he takes sharp shots at The Kerala Story 2, calls it propaganda

Anurag Kashyap, while praising the local dish beef parotta, also took aim at The Kerala Story 2, calling it absolute propaganda and stating that he did not like the trailer at all.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readFeb 24, 2026 04:24 PM IST
The Kerala Story 2Anurag Kashyap has called The Kerala Story 2 a propaganda film.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who often makes headlines for his outspoken remarks, has once again stirred controversy, this time over the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2. Kashyap had earlier criticised the film’s director, accusing him of being driven by greed. Now, he has gone a step further, describing the film as straight-out propaganda. A viral clip circulating online shows Kashyap speaking to the media on the side-lines of the recently held Filmfare Awards South in Kerala. During the interaction, he unexpectedly praised a local dish before reiterating his criticism of the film.

“Beef parotta is the best.” When asked whether he was referring specifically to Kerala parotta, he clarified, “Beef parotta. Beef parotta is the best.” He responded affirmatively when asked if he likes beef. When told that ‘eating beef is a problem’ now, he replied, “It’s not a problem. No problem.” The conversation then turned to The Kerala Story 2. Asked about the film’s trailer, Kashyap did not hold back. “Bulls**t trailer.” When further questioned, “Do you think that it’s propaganda?” he replied, “Absolutely.”

His comments follow an earlier exchange between him and the film’s director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh. Speaking to ANI, Singh responded sharply to Kashyap’s criticism. “His films have been flopping for many years. He has become mentally weak and cannot see the truth). If he has a problem with the truth shown in our film, it means he has a problem with entire world.”

Also Read | Nandita Das recalls giving acting break to Javed Akhtar, he wanted to change everything in the script: ‘Aap actor hai iss mein’

Narayan further defended his project, stating, “Every scene of our film is based on true incidents. We know that it is based on true incidents, so if Anurag ji wants, then we will send all the research materials to his house. But he has to find fault in everything. He has just become blind to the truth. He doesn’t want to see it or understand it.”

Meanwhile, the film, scheduled for release on February 27, has landed in legal trouble. A writ petition has been filed challenging its certification. On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court directed that it will view The Kerala Story 2 before delivering its decision on the matter.

